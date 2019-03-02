VALPARAISO — A local legislator is proposing a change in who appoints members to county park boards, which local commissioners are touting as a way to increase accountability and transparency in county government.
Since initial legislation authorizing the creation of county park boards was passed decades ago, two board members were appointed by the county council, one by the county commissioners and two by the circuit court judge of the county.
"Nobody on earth knows why this judge appointment was made," state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-4th, said. "Generally the executive (branch) has some control of the appointments."
Soliday authored HB 1018 which would allow, but not mandate, the county council to change the appointing authority of the county park boards. Under the legislation, which was passed in the House and has been referred to a Senate committee, the county council would maintain its two appointments, the county commissioners would receive two appointments and the county commissioners would choose the appointing authority for the fifth appointment.
Only 15 counties would be affected.
Soliday said he was approached to propose the change, and after doing research, he agreed it made sense, citing the separation of powers within government. The change also got the backing of the Association of Cities and Towns, Indiana Association of Parks and Recreation, Indiana Association of Counties and Indiana Association of County Commissioners.
Porter County would be one of the 15 which could make the change if the legislation were approved.
The proposed change is being welcomed by some county officials.
"This would put the accountability piece into play," said Jeff Good, R-Center, president of the Porter County Board of Commissioners, adding it would also bring the Park Board into the fold of county government so a more unified approach to planning and spending could be made.
"It would just provide some basic oversight when investments are being made," Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said.
Both Good and Blaney said they believe it's especially important for the commissioners to have additional oversight when it comes to spending proceeds from the sale of the county hospital, which are now being managed by the county foundation board.
"If you are going to put this money into play, you have to have accountability," Good said, adding it also increases transparency.
Former Park Board member David Canright has his concerns.
"The current law creates a bipartisan culture that has served the park system well," said Canright, who was a judicial appointment. "The judge's appointees and the extension agents have acted as the institutional memory for the board while the council and commissioner appointees have served as bridges to the elected officials."
"Members of the County Council often attend Park Board meetings, and there is frequent communication. In the past there was frequent communication with the commissioners as well, but the current commissioners have withdrawn from involvement in park issues," Canright said.
Porter County Council President Dan Whitten, D-at-large, said the council hasn't had a great deal of discussion on the subject.
"We don't have a dog in the fight," Whitten said, adding it does make sense the commissioners would have additional oversight on the board through their appointments. If the legislation is passed, Whitten said, they will initiate conversations about changing the appointment process.