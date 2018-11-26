INDIANAPOLIS — State officials are preparing for the popular WhoaZone floating water park at Whihala Beach in Whiting to become a regular summer attraction in Northwest Indiana.
The Indiana Natural Resources Commission recently gave tentative approval to a permanent rule that would require boats remain at least 300 feet away from the east swimming area at the beach.
That will ensure the safety of WhoaZone participants from passing watercraft on Lake Michigan, according to the commission.
The first-of-its-kind attraction for the area lets kids clamber on floating monkey bars, wiggle bridges, traversing walls and other features in 12-foot-deep water in Lake Michigan about 100 feet from the shore.
The current state rule requires boats stay at least 200 feet away from the shore.
That minimum distance has been extended to 300 feet for the past two years using annually expiring emergency rules.
The proposed permanent rule will be reviewed by the Department of Natural Resources and State Budget Committee, as well as opened for public comment.
Barring any unexpected findings, the Natural Resources Commission is expected to endorse and forward the rule change to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for final approval early next year.
WhoaZone operator Empire Recreation Management estimates it brought in about 21,000 visitors from 15 states to Northwest Indiana in 2017.
That included about 14,638 visitors from neighboring Illinois, and many who traveled more than 90 miles to Northwest Indiana's lakefront at Whihala Beach.
The company also rents out kayaks and standup paddleboards, which are small, circular, paddle-powered boats suitable for kids.