Petruch retiring as Merrillville police chief after four decades in law enforcement

MERRILLVILLE — After more than 40 years in law enforcement, Merrillville Police Chief Joseph Petruch is ready to retire.
Petruch announced his last day with the Merrillville Police Department will be June 30.
“It has been my honor to serve alongside so many professionals,” Petruch said in a letter to town administration. “It has been my privilege to serve the residents of the town of Merrillville.”
Petruch, 65, became a police officer in 1977 after serving with the U.S. Marines.
He started his career in Gary and joined the Merrillville Police Department in 1979.
“Thank you, Joe, for a lot of years of service,” Town Council President Rick Bella said to Petruch during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Petruch said he didn’t set out to become a police chief when he started his law enforcement career, but he worked his way up the ranks and became Merrillville’s top cop in 2007.
“It kind of fell into place,” Petruch said.
He said he has tried to take a proactive approach to address crime in the community during his time as chief.
“When something happens in town, I take it personally,” Petruch said.
Although retirement is approaching, Petruch said he has no intention of slowing down during the next several months.
“I‘ll still be able to give it 110%,” he said.
Bella described Petruch as a “hard worker.” He said he hopes the town’s next chief will have the same drive Petruch has shown.
Besides expressing appreciation for Petruch’s service, Bella said he is thankful Petruch announced his retirement months in advance to give the council time to select Merrillville’s next chief.
Bella said the position will be properly advertised, and the council will consider internal applicants and those from outside of the agency.
Bella hopes to attract law enforcement candidates with a background in diversity.
“Merrillville is a diverse community,” he said.
Bella said a variety of age groups make up the Merrillville Police Department, and each can have a different style of communication.
He wants a chief who can connect well with the “younger officer and seasoned veterans.”
Bella said he will take input from the Merrillville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 168 when the council considers chief candidates.
The council hasn’t set a time in which the panel hopes to hire a chief, but Councilman Jeff Minchuk is ready to start the search.
“I think we should take advantage of (Petruch’s) experience, starting that process of hiring a new chief right away,” Minchuk said. “This way, Chief can train the new guy, kind of show him the day to day” operations of the Police Department.