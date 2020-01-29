Petruch retiring as Merrillville police chief after four decades in law enforcement

Although retirement is approaching, Petruch said he has no intention of slowing down during the next several months.

“I‘ll still be able to give it 110%,” he said.

Bella described Petruch as a “hard worker.” He said he hopes the town’s next chief will have the same drive Petruch has shown.

Besides expressing appreciation for Petruch’s service, Bella said he is thankful Petruch announced his retirement months in advance to give the council time to select Merrillville’s next chief.

Bella said the position will be properly advertised, and the council will consider internal applicants and those from outside of the agency.

Bella hopes to attract law enforcement candidates with a background in diversity.

“Merrillville is a diverse community,” he said.

Bella said a variety of age groups make up the Merrillville Police Department, and each can have a different style of communication.

He wants a chief who can connect well with the “younger officer and seasoned veterans.”