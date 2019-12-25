MERRILLVILLE – A Korean-based pharmaceutical firm has designs on the former Fieldhouse building in AmeriPlex at the Crossroads.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said Oh Pharmaceutical has submitted a floor plan for the site, where it plans to create medical products, such as IV kits. The building has been empty for years.
“They’ve got their build out plan for the laboratory, they’re ready to go,” Pettit said.
He said there is more action Oh Pharmaceutical must take before it can begin remodeling the former Fieldhouse building.
Although the facility has been sitting empty, the company has been leasing the property for years. Pettit said Oh Pharmaceutical now is looking to purchase the structure so it can begin remodeling the site.
Merrillville leaders in 2014 authorized a $3.2 million bond issue through the Broadway tax increment financing district to acquire the facility to attract Oh Pharmaceutical to the town.
After buying the property, Merrillville donated the structure to the Purdue Research Foundation. The foundation established the lease with Oh Pharmaceutical, which has been making monthly payments since then.
Donating the land to the Purdue Research Foundation was necessary so property taxes could still be collected from the site. Merrillville has used that funding to make bond payments.
Pettit said Oh Pharmaceutical has the financing in place to purchase the facility, and he wants the company to close on the acquisition soon.
When that happens, the town would be reimbursed the remainder of the bond issue.
“If we get our money and we can pay off that bond, then we would have excess funds that would go back in the Broadway TIF fund,” Pettit said.
He said Oh Pharmaceutical is expected to seek personal property tax abatement for about $10 million of equipment it will use to create its medical products.
“I’m not in favor of providing any incentives until they close on the building,” Pettit said.
Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff has been authorized to contact Oh Pharmaceutical to explain the town’s position on acquiring the facility and potential incentives.
Oh Pharmaceutical didn’t immediately respond to a request for comments.
Another benefit of paying off the bond is it would provide the opportunity to offer incentives for a potential project at the Century Plaza site near U.S. 30 and Broadway, Pettit said.
Tri-Land Properties, which operates the plaza, has expressed interest in renovating the existing 140,000-square-foot building that once housed Burlington Coat Factory to create a convention center there.
In April, Tri-Land representatives indicated the company would seek a public-private partnership if it pursues the possible $50 million project.
Merrillville would have the ability to provide financial assistance through the Broadway TIF for the project if the Fieldhouse bond is retired, Pettit said.
“So we need to get that debt off the books,” he said.