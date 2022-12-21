 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pigs killed in Region barn fire, police say

LaPorte County barn fire

 Provided

LAPORTE — Ten pigs were reported dead following a barn fire Tuesday night in the 6800 E. block of County Road 300 North, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department reported.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

"The preliminary cause of the fire has been ruled by fire officials as being accidental - possible electrical," police said.

