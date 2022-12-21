Pigs killed in Region barn fire, police say

LAPORTE — Ten pigs were reported dead following a barn fire Tuesday night in the 6800 E. block of County Road 300 North, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department reported.
Jerry Davich, The Times
"The preliminary cause of the fire has been ruled by fire officials as being accidental - possible electrical," police said.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
The American Legion Riders Memorial Post 17 sponsors a children’s Christmas party for Veterans and their families
Three-year-old Elijah Bonhama enjoys a slice of pizza Saturday at a children’s Christmas party sponsored by the American Legion Riders Memorial Post 17.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gavin Wantroba, 4, left, and Elijah Bonhama, 3, cuddle with the Grinch, Curtis Vacendak, on Saturday at a children’s Christmas party sponsored by the American Legion Riders Memorial Post 17.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Santa and Mrs. Claus watch as children open their presents Saturday at a children’s Christmas party sponsored by the American Legion Riders Memorial Post 17.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Wreaths laid to remember veterans
Margaret McGriff, president of the Benjamin Harrison Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, welcomes the freezing participants and observers at the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Luther Cemetery in Valparaiso.
Doug Ross, The Times
Margaret McGriff helps Sue Mattingly place a U.S. Air Force wreath on the stand at Luther Cemetery in Valparaiso during the Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Doug Ross, The Times
1201822-spt-wrs-carnahan_4
Crown Point’s Anthony White works against St. Edward’s Jonny Slaper at 195 during the Carnahan Memorial Invitational Tournament at Crown Point High School Saturday afternoon.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
1201822-spt-wrs-carnahan_3
Crown Point’s Will Clark takes down Lafayette Jefferson’s Jordan Scowden at 220 during the Carnahan Memorial Invitational on Saturday at Crown Point High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Career & Technical Education (CTE) building
Merrillville school board members, from left, Vice President Judy Dunlap, President Mark Lucas, Delena Thomas and Linda Jonaitis take part in the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Career & Technical Education building at Merrillville High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball
21st Century's D.J. Moss is fouled by Hammond Central's Jordan Woods at Friday's Hammond Central at 21st Century boys basketball game. Moss scored with a slam dunk.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point at Munster boys basketball
Munster's Nolan Kinsella, center, works while under pressure from Crown Point's Elliot Swan, left, and Keaton Buuck on Friday in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point at Munster boys basketball
Munster's Nolan Kinsella, far right, hits the corner 3 on Friday in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Staffing shortage thaws ice at Deep River Waterpark rink
Sofia Calabrese, 10, of Valparaiso, skates Tuesday at the William E. Urschel Pavilion Ice Rink in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Staffing shortage thaws ice at Deep River Waterpark rink
Nine-year-old Cati Cedar, of Kouts, zips around the William E. Urschel Pavilion Ice Rink in Valparaiso on Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bagpiping workshop
Doug McMillan, of Valparaiso, follows along at a bagpipe workshop Monday hosted by local bagpiper Craig Brooks at McClelland Lodge.
John J. Watkins, The Times
