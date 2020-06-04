Pimentel declared unofficial winner of Lake recorder race

CROWN POINT — Lake election officials declared Regina “Gina” Pimentel the unofficial winner of Tuesday Lake County Recorder race.
Glenn I. Johnson, a Gary businessman who appears to have come in third, refused to accept the results.
“I still don’t buy it," Johnson said. "I still think we need to do a full recount of every race and independent watchers involved.”
Lake County Elections Director Michelle Fajman provided The Times with final numbers for the seven Democrats running for their party’s nomination as county recorder.
They show Pimentel winning with 11,877 votes.
Nick Petrovski was second with 11,069; Johnson was third with 10,964; Merrilee Frey was fourth with 10,514; Louie “Baby Lou” Gonzalez was fifth with 8,219; John W. Johnson was sixth with 2,324; and Eric Sera last with 1,965.
Pimentel was relieved to receive the news nearly two days after the polls closed on Tuesday's Democratic primary election.
“I’m excited about November. I’m ready," Pimentel said. "This was an answer to my prayers.”
Pimentel had been the chief deputy recorder for more than five years under outgoing Lake Recorder Michael B. Brown’s administration.
It was her first nomination to public office. She had run unsuccessfully in 2015 for the Crown Point City Council.
Johnson said Thursday afternoon he was keeping his options open on whether to file for a formal recount.
Johnson said he had found discrepancies in several precincts in Calumet Township, Gary and Griffith in the vote counts for his race, the county coroner and the 1st District U.S. Representative races.
Johnson said the vote totals posted Tuesday night on the county election board’s mobile app were sometimes more and sometimes less than the totals on the paper receipts from electronic voting machines in those precincts generated after the close of the polls.
Fajman and Jim Wieser, the county Democratic chairman, said Thursday that was a glitch in the mobile app.
Fajman said the app was displaying vote totals from a previous election, not Tuesday’s primary.
She said typically the precinct-by-precinct breakdown isn’t available for many days after the election.
But she had the county’s digital infrastructure generate a precinct-by-precinct one Thursday in response to Johnson’s complaint and those numbers are “spot on” with four precinct voting machine tapes Johnson had in Gary and Calumet Township precincts.
She said it took longer than usual to arrive at the final vote count because of the record number of absentee paper ballots that had to be slowly counted by hand.
Fajman said the county still has to investigate whether any provisional paper ballots were cast and the election board must study each ballot to determine if they should be counted or not before the results are final and official.
Gallery: NWI votes on delayed primary date
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.