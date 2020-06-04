Pimentel declared unofficial winner of Lake recorder race

It was her first nomination to public office. She had run unsuccessfully in 2015 for the Crown Point City Council.

Johnson said Thursday afternoon he was keeping his options open on whether to file for a formal recount.

Johnson said he had found discrepancies in several precincts in Calumet Township, Gary and Griffith in the vote counts for his race, the county coroner and the 1st District U.S. Representative races.

Johnson said the vote totals posted Tuesday night on the county election board’s mobile app were sometimes more and sometimes less than the totals on the paper receipts from electronic voting machines in those precincts generated after the close of the polls.

Fajman and Jim Wieser, the county Democratic chairman, said Thursday that was a glitch in the mobile app.

Fajman said the app was displaying vote totals from a previous election, not Tuesday’s primary.

She said typically the precinct-by-precinct breakdown isn’t available for many days after the election.