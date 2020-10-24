Pimentel hopes voters promote her to Lake recorder

A St. John woman is trying to pull off what some consider could be the biggest upset in Lake County’s Nov. 3 general election.
Rose Hejl is the Republican candidate for Lake County Recorder.
It is a rather small office in terms of county government, with a staff of 25 full-time and part-time employees, who archive about 1,000 land ownership, tax and debt-related documents on a daily basis.
The officeholder oversees a $1 million budget and is currently paid a salary of more than $64,000 a year.
But the impact of her victory would be enormous because Democrats rarely lose countywide elections.
Voters across this heavily Democratic county will go to the polls to elect either Hejl, who recently served as a St. John Town Council member and St. John police commissioner, or Democrat Regina “Gina” Pimentel, currently the chief deputy recorder.
The GOP has only managed to win a countywide race once in the last 70 years. That was in 2010 when Republican Hank Adams was elected county assessor.
Pimentel hopes to undertake the role for which she has long been the understudy.
Pimentel, of Crown Point, was born in Hobart. Her family moved to Florida when she was a child. She returned to Indiana to attend Purdue University, where she graduated in 2009.
She worked five years at the Gary office of the Indiana Child Protective Services before joining the recorder’s office under outgoing Recorder Michael B. Brown in 2014 and rose to second in command.
She virtually ran the office herself for 17 months while Brown was under a cloud of controversy after another female employee sued Brown over allegations he sexually harassed her.
The county eventually paid the woman $185,000 to settle her civil suit.
While Brown has returned to work, he is barred by term limits from running for reelection.
Pimentel won the Democratic party’s nomination for recorder in a hard-fought primary over six Democratic primary opponents.
Pimentel said she helped coordinate a skeleton crew to process documents earlier this year during the public shutdown of government because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said she has introduced the practice of having documents that are walked into the office scanned electronically so they can leave the same day, rather than waiting weeks to return them by mail and saving the taxpayers thousands of dollars in postage.
Pimentel said she has been working with other elected county officials to coordinate the introduction of e-recording by the end of this year.
“E-recording is coming to Lake County," she said. "You will be able to file and access documents without the need to visit the office in person.
She most of her office’s services will be available online.
She said if she is elected, she hopes to introduce a property fraud alert system by early next year. She said Lake County homeowners who sign up for the service would be notified if identity thieves try to access their property records to impersonate them.
She said she also would like to encourage business to give military veterans discounts on their services.
The Times made numerous attempts to reach Hejl for this story.
