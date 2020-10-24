Pimentel hopes voters promote her to Lake recorder

She worked five years at the Gary office of the Indiana Child Protective Services before joining the recorder’s office under outgoing Recorder Michael B. Brown in 2014 and rose to second in command.

She virtually ran the office herself for 17 months while Brown was under a cloud of controversy after another female employee sued Brown over allegations he sexually harassed her.

The county eventually paid the woman $185,000 to settle her civil suit.

While Brown has returned to work, he is barred by term limits from running for reelection.

Pimentel won the Democratic party’s nomination for recorder in a hard-fought primary over six Democratic primary opponents.

Pimentel said she helped coordinate a skeleton crew to process documents earlier this year during the public shutdown of government because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she has introduced the practice of having documents that are walked into the office scanned electronically so they can leave the same day, rather than waiting weeks to return them by mail and saving the taxpayers thousands of dollars in postage.