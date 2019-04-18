ST. JOHN — Developers have decided to take a different route with the next phase of the Three Springs subdivision expansion after concerns were raised about the potential dangers of having a gas pipeline easement within the lots of future homes.
“We want to start the project. We would like to consider an alternate layout,” said Doug Rettig, of DVG Inc., of the third phase of Three Springs. It is being developed by Dave Barick.
Originally during its March 6 meeting, the Plan Commission approved the phase, which allows for the mixed development of single-family homes and duplexes. The subdivision is located west of Parrish Avenue, where Springlake Road ends.
The phase included 21 R-1 lots and 15 R-2 lots to be added for 36 single-family homes and six duplex lots for 12 units. Some of these would have had the high pressure natural gas pipeline easement within them.
Now, as Rettig presented, Fremont Street in the subdivision will only have lots on the south rather than lots on both sides of the street.
“By eliminating the lots on the north side of the street and putting them all on the south side, we eliminate all easements of the pipeline on the lots,” Rettig said, adding the area will be changed to duplex lots, which will need to be rezoned.
“We actually lose units. We are going to 34 lots and 46 dueling units. We lose a little density, but, in the end, we feel it is a much safer project. No more easements in the backyards.”
Five acres of green space will also be added to the middle of the subdivision, Rettig said.
“Considering the significant concern from those who opposed this particular primary plat with the pipeline easement on the lot – which is consistent in other areas of the town as well as the mix of R-1, R-2, R-3 is consistent of the other two phase – I think this is a positive move,” said commission member Nick Georgiou.
Commission member Steve Flores, who voted against the plat development due to safety concerns, said he agreed with the changes.
“I was against having those lots on top of the pipeline,” Flores said.
“We want people to know, we heard what you were saying and we understood it,” Rettig responded. “We were tied to the zoning that was granted and had to fit what was there. We know this is going to take a process. We have to rezone, come back and amend our plat. (The developer) is willing to do that.”
Three Springs subdivision developers will return to the Plan Commission next month.