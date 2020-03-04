Plaintiffs ask judge to reject state's motion to dismiss Lake Michigan beach ownership lawsuit

Three lakefront property owners in the town of Porter asked a federal judge Wednesday to reject the state's attempt to dismiss their lawsuit over the ownership of Lake Michigan beaches.

The plaintiffs claim the Indiana Supreme Court's landmark 2018 Gunderson v. State ruling, which held Indiana owns, and always has, the shoreline of Lake Michigan up to the ordinary high-water mark, unjustly took their private beaches without compensation.

That mark is defined as the line on the shore established by the fluctuations of water and indicated by physical characteristics, such as a clear and natural line on the bank, shelving or changes in the soil's character, according to the state's high court.

In their latest filing, the Porter plaintiffs argue only a federal court can remedy the unlawful taking of what they claim is their privately owned property between the ordinary high-water mark and the lake, to which they are entitled to exclusive use except for an easement allowing the public to walk across the beach.

"Gunderson decreed, contrary to established law and practice, that plaintiffs' property belonged to the state," they said.

