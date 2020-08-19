Plan Commission shines up Lake County solar farm regulations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Lake County is one step closer toward allowing large-scale solar farms to be located on agricultural properties in unincorporated areas.

On Wednesday, the Lake County Plan Commission unanimously recommended revising the county's zoning ordinance to authorize commercial-level solar installations, in addition to the small-scale residential solar panels already permitted in the county.

The commission's recommendation now goes to the Lake County Council for possible revision and a final decision on whether to add solar power to the corn, soybeans and other agricultural products typically raised and harvested in Lake County.

One potential sticking point is the proposed minimum distance between a solar farm and any landowners who choose not to lease their property to a solar farm developer.

The commission initially recommended a 100-foot setback from nonparticipating property owners. But the commission ultimately revised its recommendation to 50 feet at the suggestion of Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland.

Dernulc and Democratic Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr. said a 50-foot setback is what most other Indiana counties have adopted, and the distance is in line with other property setbacks required throughout the county.