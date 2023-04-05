The idea for a Lake County convention center, along with a new Metro Center transit hub in downtown Gary and the demolition of nearby blighted buildings in the Steel City, is proving quite popular at the Indiana Statehouse.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted 22-0 Wednesday to revise and endorse Senate Bill 434, and to send it on to the full House for further review and possible approval sometime in the next two weeks.

"There's a lot of good stuff in here," said state Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago. "What it would mean to Northwest Indiana, what it would mean to the city of Gary, is pretty major."

State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, spearheaded the revisions to the Senate-approved version of the legislation, mainly by adding more details concerning funding, management and oversight of the three major projects envisioned by the measure.

"Without Representative Slager's work this bill might never have moved," said state Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, Ways and Means chairman.

The plan requires the state put up an estimated $8 million a year from the $18 million a year the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary is due to begin paying Indiana starting July 1, 2025, when a tax break linked to the development of the land-based casino expires — so long as the state money is matched locally on a dollar for dollar basis.

The $5 million in annual matching money for the convention center is expected to come from the community selected to host the facility or another entity qualified to fund and operate a convention center and perhaps an adjacent hotel.

The legislation directs the Lake County Board of Commissioners to solicit proposals between July 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, for the development and operation of a convention center, hold public hearings on the plans and ultimately decide by Dec. 1, 2024, whether a convention center should be built, where it should go and how it will be run.

The Lake County Council is empowered to decide whether to hike to 10% the county's innkeepers tax that has sat at 5% since 1993 to create a reserve fund for future convention center additions, refurbishment or similar expenses.

Similarly, the city of Gary is tasked by the legislation with renegotiating its Local Development Agreement with the Hard Rock Casino to obtain an additional $3 million a year to satisfy the local match requirement for building demolition initially, and then the Metro Center revitalization project.

Both the convention center and the Metro Center, if they obtain sufficient approvals and matching funds to move forward, will be overseen by separate seven-member boards supported by the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA).

The measure also authorizes the RDA to front Gary $3 million in both the 2024 and 2025 state budget years, so long as the city puts up a matching amount, to support the demolition of blighted buildings in the area around the Metro Center to speed reinvestment as that project moves forward in subsequent years.

The state would repay the RDA in 2026 for the temporary use of its funds. Funding for blight removal in subsequent years would come from any excess revenue in the Metro Center account, according to the legislation.

Slager emphasized his revised plan is focused on "creating a framework," and said he expects more revisions will need to be made this year, or additional legislation enacted next year, to ultimately bring the projects to fruition.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, a sponsor of the legislation and candidate for Gary mayor, said he's pleased with the results so far, and he's grateful to Slager and everyone in the House for supporting an effort Melton said will be "transformational for Gary, Lake County and the state of Indiana."

"I look forward to continuing to fine-tune this bill to maximize its economic development potential for our community," Melton said.

Ultimately, the plan must be approved with identical language by both the House and the Senate to send it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores