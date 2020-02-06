Plan for pot possession summons, instead of arrest, endorsed by Lake County Council

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council is wholeheartedly on board with a proposed state law encouraging police to routinely issue court summons for nonviolent misdemeanor crimes, instead of hauling the alleged perpetrators off to jail.

The bipartisan council unanimously endorsed House Bill 1076 Thursday, and called on the Indiana Senate to promptly advance the legislation to the governor after it cleared the House, 97-1, on Jan. 28.

A council resolution supporting the measure notes it would help reduce county jail overcrowding across Indiana and prevent misdemeanor offenders from losing their jobs, or suffering other consequences, because they were stuck in jail unable to make bail.

In addition, Lake County taxpayers would save the cost of paying to incarcerate people nabbed in Indiana for possession of marijuana they purchased in Illinois or Michigan, where recreational marijuana is legal, according to the resolution.