Plan forces Griffith into North Township

He said North Township had the opportunity to accept Griffith, chose not to, and now it's wrong for the state to just force Griffith into North Township.

Other representatives noted that Griffith's departure also will leave a multimillion-dollar budget hole in Calumet Township and said the state is doing nothing to help them absorb that blow.

"We're talking about a township that is greatly outside the spending norms of every other township in the state," Brown replied.

The revised proposal was approved on a 14-7 party-line vote by the Republican-controlled committee and now goes to the full House.

If history is any guide, it likely will be changed again as it continues through the legislative process.

Griffith Town Council President Rick Ryfa, a Republican, said Griffith still is interested in voluntarily joining either North or St. John Township as soon as possible. But he's also grateful for the North Township backstop if that can't get done.

"The bill is moving forward. Obviously, we're happy to see it get out of committee," Ryfa said. "But anything can happen, especially in the last couple weeks of the legislative session."