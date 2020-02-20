You are the owner of this article.
Plan giving Griffith more options for Calumet Township exit moves to Indiana House
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, foreground, and state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, present their plan to give Griffith more options for exiting Calumet Township to the House Ways and Means Committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 365 will be eligible next week for committee amendments and vote on whether to advance it to the full House.

 iga.in.gov screenshot

Griffith leaders are hoping members of the Indiana House will be as receptive to their ongoing efforts to exit Calumet Township as state senators have been.

Town Council President Rick Ryfa told the House Ways and Means Committee Wednesday that Griffith needs additional options for joining a new township, some 16 months after town residents voted to leave high-tax Calumet Township, which also contains Gary.

"It's not for a lack of trying," Ryfa said. "We've begged. We offered St. John Township $1 million to join them."

Senate Bill 365 would allow Griffith to become part of Ross Township should its efforts to join either North or St. John townships continue to be unsuccessful.

It also authorizes Griffith to become its own township as a last-ditch alternative to remaining in Calumet Township, if none of the adjacent Lake County townships agrees to absorb Griffith by a November deadline.

The committee is due next week to consider changes to the legislation and will decide whether to advance the proposal to the full House.

