Plan giving Griffith more options for Calumet Township exit moves to Indiana House

Griffith leaders are hoping members of the Indiana House will be as receptive to their ongoing efforts to exit Calumet Township as state senators have been.
Town Council President Rick Ryfa told the House Ways and Means Committee Wednesday that Griffith needs additional options for joining a new township, some 16 months after town residents voted to leave high-tax Calumet Township, which also contains Gary.
"It's not for a lack of trying," Ryfa said. "We've begged. We offered St. John Township $1 million to join them."
Senate Bill 365 would allow Griffith to become part of Ross Township should its efforts to join either North or St. John townships continue to be unsuccessful.
It also authorizes Griffith to become its own township as a last-ditch alternative to remaining in Calumet Township, if none of the adjacent Lake County townships agrees to absorb Griffith by a November deadline.
The committee is due next week to consider changes to the legislation and will decide whether to advance the proposal to the full House.