Plan to ban transgender girls from girls' sports wins Indiana House approval

The Indiana House voted 66-30 Thursday to prohibit children assigned male at birth from participating in any elementary or high school athletic competition designated as a "girls" or "female" sport — no matter the child's gender identity or physical characteristics.

State Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whitestown, the sponsor of House Bill 1041, admitted there isn't a surge of transgender girls displacing other girls on school sports teams, but she fears that may not always be the case and wants to know "biological girls" always will have a chance to play.

"The purpose of this bill is to ensure fair competition in girls' sports now and into the future," Davis said.

House Democrats criticized Republican backers of the measure for discarding their supposed belief in "small government" to bring the heavy hand of the state into an issue that's already been addressed by the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA).

"There is absolutely no reason adults in state government should bully innocent children out of playing the sports they love with their friends," said Drew Anderson, Indiana Democratic Party spokesman.

"Elected Republicans know better, but they care more about a potential primary fight than protecting and creating a better future for our children — especially our most vulnerable. Shame on them."

The legislation now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.