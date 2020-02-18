Plan to impose $500 fine on drivers holding a phone set for Indiana Senate vote

But Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said raising revenue is not the point of the measure as far as he's concerned.

He hopes it will change the state's culture by making Hoosiers more aware of the dangers of distracted driving and make the practice of holding a phone while driving as frowned upon as driving without a seat belt.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell voted in favor of the legislation. He said he constantly hears from his constituents in southern Lake and Newton counties about the need for lawmakers to do something to reduce distracted driving.

"I don't know if this is the solution, but it's sure a step in the right direction," Niemeyer said.

On the other hand, state Sen. Phil Boots, R-Crawfordsville, voted against the proposal. He said he doesn't at all condone distracted driving, but he thinks a law isn't going to change driver behavior.

"This isn't going to work," Boots said. "I don't believe we can continue to pass laws that are unenforceable, or that people won't pay attention to."

It technically already is illegal in Indiana, under a 2011 statute, for drivers to type, transmit, or read email or text messages while their vehicles are in motion. Holding a phone to talk is not banned.