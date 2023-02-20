Legislation directing Northwest Indiana municipalities offering public access to Lake Michigan to install life rings and other safety equipment to reduce drownings has cleared its first hurdle at the Statehouse.

The Senate Committee on Natural Resources voted 8-0 Monday to advance Senate Bill 424 to the full Senate for a decision, likely next week, on sending it to the House for further review.

The proposal would mandate entities owning a pier or breakwater into Lake Michigan, or a public shoreline access site, to install at each location at least one life ring for emergency use, and any other rescue equipment the entity deems appropriate, such as throw bags, rescue tubes or rescue poles.

Lakefront localities would be responsible for the costs of acquiring and maintaining the rescue equipment, which some, including the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, already have in place.

They also would have to regularly publish on their websites data on Lake Michigan drownings and be obligated to upgrade their rescue equipment — such as automatically calling 911 when a life ring is accessed — following a drowning death at a specific pier or public access site, according to the measure.

"This legislation is about saving lives," said state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, the sponsor of the proposal.

"Lake Michigan is one of our state’s great resources, but its undertow can be dangerous for any swimmer. We’ve lost at least 52 lives to drowning in Lake Michigan over the last decade in Indiana. Making rescue equipment easily accessible at public access points will save lives," he added.

A similar law enacted last year in Illinois requiring life-saving equipment at Lake Michigan beaches nearly immediately resulted in one life saved.

"A person on the lakefront saw someone struggling in the water. They stayed dry. They grabbed a life ring," said Dave Benjamin, co-founder and executive director of Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. "They threw it in. They helped pull the person out. They saved a life. They put the life ring back. And then everyone went on with their day."

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, which tracks fatal and near-fatal drownings in Lake Michigan and the four other Great Lakes, is among the leading organizations advocating for a parallel Indiana statute.

Following Senate committee approval, Pol thanked the organization for its efforts to bring forward the life ring initiative.

"These drowning cases are all too familiar to those of us in Northwest Indiana, and we have a duty to do everything we can to make our beaches safer, which is what Senate Bill 424 does," Pol said.

The requirement to have rescue equipment on-hand would not apply to lake-adjacent private property owners, since their property ends at the lake's ordinary high-water mark and the state owns all the land under the lake and onto the beach up to that mark, which is a line on the shore established by the fluctuations of water and indicated by physical characteristics.

If enacted, the rescue equipment mandate also would not apply to beaches in the popular Indiana Dunes National Park due to the supremacy of the federal government over states.

