Plan wins approval guaranteeing equal access to public defender across Indiana

Criminal defendants across Indiana soon will have an equal shot at qualifying for low- or no-cost legal assistance by a public defender.

Legislation headed to the governor's desk will require judges in all 92 counties to consider the same criteria when determining whether a person lacks sufficient financial resources to hire a private attorney to represent them.

Currently, each county sets its own criteria to decide whether a defendant is indigent, and therefore entitled to be represented by a court-appointed attorney.

State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, the sponsor of Senate Enrolled Act 302, said that has resulted in unequal treatment, sometimes with even the same defendant qualifying for the public defender in one county while being held personally responsible for their legal expenses in an adjacent county.

"We want equal justice for all," said Tallian, a Democratic candidate for Indiana attorney general. "Let's standardize the factors a court considers when deciding if someone is entitled to free representation."

Under her plan, judges will be required to always consider a person's assets, income and necessary expenses to determine indigency.