Planners seek more information about industrial development

HOBART — The Plan Commission is seeking additional information before it acts on a request for a proposed industrial development.

Michael Kors is seeking site plan approval to build as many as 10 warehouse/office buildings on more than 10 acres of property near U.S. 30 and Clay Street. Potential tenants for the facilities haven’t been announced.

The Plan Commission last month tabled the matter as it waits for more information about the project. City Planner Ross Pietrzak said a detailed landscaping plan is among items Hobart needs before moving forward with the site plan.

There have been several changes to the site plan since it was first reviewed by the commission months ago. A project representative said that includes the addition of a street to connect to a private road on the property.

“It’s a fully-designed road according to Hobart’s standards,” the representative told the Plan Commission.

Officials said plans call for the drainage to be handled on site, which could help with stormwater runoff from neighboring properties.

Project representatives don’t anticipate heavy traffic to the property because it’s an industrial park, so there isn’t a need for a large parking area.