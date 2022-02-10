Plans for Aberdeen annexation, Lowell investments advance at Indiana Senate

Two House-approved legislative proposals of particular interest to communities in Northwest Indiana sailed through their review by Senate committees Thursday — setting up potential final votes in coming weeks.

The Senate Local Government Committee voted 10-0 in favor of a plan to allow the Aberdeen subdivision, located southwest of Valparaiso, to become part of the city even though it's not contiguous to the municipality.

House Bill 1110 establishes a process by which the Aberdeen homeowners association can initiate an annexation by Valparaiso following a financial study, so Aberdeen residents know the fiscal impact of becoming part of Valparaiso, as well as an opportunity for a majority of Aberdeen residents to overrule their homeowners association and halt the annexation.

Representatives of the Aberdeen Property Owners Association said they're reaching out to Valparaiso because Aberdeen residents are facing high costs to repair or replace aging infrastructure, particularly the streets running through the community that Porter County has no interest in taking over.

Aberdeen and Valparaiso officials both observed that any annexation is a ways off. But they said without the law change there's no point even beginning those conversations because non-contiguous annexation is not currently permitted by Indiana statutes.

"We're comfortable taking the next step to do a deep dive into this," said Republican Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy. "Find out if this makes sense for the city."

The legislation was amended by the panel to allow Valparaiso, if it ultimately annexes Aberdeen, to simultaneously annex highway and utility right-of-way along State Road 2 to technically create a continuous direct link between the city and the subdivision.

Meanwhile, the Senate Appropriations Committee voted 9-0 for legislation permitting the Town of Lowell to invest the proceeds of its recent water system sale more aggressively than usually is permitted with government funds.

Under current law, municipal funds generally must be invested in fixed income securities, such as treasury bills or top-rated money market funds, that essentially guarantee the security of the money invested — though usually at low interest rates.

House Bill 1011, on the other hand, authorizes Lowell to segregate its water utility proceeds from other town funds, contract with an investment adviser and deploy the funds in most other kinds of investments except corporate stock and other equity securities.

"It gives us a tool to be able to invest these funds wisely," said Republican LeAnn Angerman, former town council president.

Both proposals now go to the full Senate for further review.

