MERRILLVILLE — An assisted living community for adults with disabilities is closer to coming to fruition.
The Plan Commission gave a favorable recommendation to a planned unit development request sought by Tender Love Home Services.
The PUD request now moves to the Town Council, which could consider granting final approval Monday.
If the council supports the project, the PUD approval would be valid for two years.
Instead of having the development approved in phases, Tender Love Homes Services is asking for the entire project to be authorized at once.
The organization, which provides services to adults with disabilities, plans to build a 141-unit residential development on the 20-acre property at 7800 Grant St. The assisted living community will consist of multiple buildings.
“A project of this size is going to take a number of years to build and so a construction timeline would be reasonable to be in the three to five years for a project like this to be built,” said Jack Huls, of DVG.
Huls said Tender Love Home Services understands the organization would need to return to the commission for extensions to the PUD approval if construction goes beyond two years.
That prompted town officials to question why the project wouldn’t be approved in phases.
“I’m a little bit confused,” Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk told the commission.
Having the entire project approved at once is helpful for financing for the development, Huls said.
“That would be important for us to do,” he said.
Huls also indicated the project team wants to avoid having the development approved in pieces. If members of the commission were to change over the years, it could produce different opinions about the project and potential major changes.
“We feel that this is going to be a successful project,” Huls said.
He said construction will start with the office building for the community and then six of the residential buildings.
“The office space is the most important building,” he said. “We will be pulling building permits in the spring for that.”
Commission member Brian Dering said it’s clear the panel is supportive of the endeavor. The services provided by Tender Love Homes Services contributes to that.
Through its program, the organization offers activities for clients and helps them learn new skills.
Clients of Tender Love Home Services currently live in different locations throughout Northwest Indiana.
The new residential development proposed for Grant Street provides a location where they can live in a supportive community.
Dering encouraged Tender Love Home Services to keep an “eagle eye” on the calendar to ensure the organization is seeking extensions prior to the PUD approval expiring.
“You go two years one day, you have start from scratch, you lost your approval,” Dering said.
He said he wants to avoid having the approval process start over because it would be costly for Tender Love Home Services.