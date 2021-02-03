Plans for Merrillville, Hobart food and beverage tax in peril at the Statehouse

Plans to fund a Merrillville convention center and Hobart athletic amenities with a new, 1% tax on restaurant meals are in doubt after a powerful Indiana senator vowed Wednesday to block every municipal request for new food and beverage taxes.
State Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, chairman of the Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy, said he will not permit any food and beverage tax legislation to advance this year out of his committee for consideration by the full Senate.
Holdman said the Republican majority on the Senate tax panel agrees it's not the right time to increase the cost of restaurant meals when so many Indiana restaurants are struggling to get back on their feet amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I know that there are some localities that may not like this decision, but we firmly believe that a tax increase on our restaurants is simply not appropriate at this time," Holdman said.
The food and beverage tax proposals for Hobart (Senate Bill 362 and House Bill 1105) and Merrillville (House Bill 1257) do not require state lawmakers to assess a new tax paid by customers purchasing dine-in or carryout food and drinks at restaurants and bars.
Instead, the legislation merely authorizes the Hobart City Council and the Merrillville Town Council to impose the tax, if local leaders choose to do so, and not before July 1, 2021.
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, said she's prepared to change the earliest possible start date for the tax to Jan. 1, 2022, to assuage Holdman's concerns. She also said the tax would expire after 20 years.
"Maybe he'll change his mind," Olthoff said. "I think we have a good bill, we have guardrails, we have a sunset — how can Senator Holdman say no to that?"
Rick Bella, president of the Merrillville Town Council, said it's unlikely anyone will be deterred from visiting a restaurant due a local food and beverage tax, since a 1% tax on a $10 bill increases the customer's tab by just 10 cents.
Moreover, Bella said the revenue generated by the tax will be used in Merrillville to bring conventions to the town, increasing the number of people eating and drinking at restaurants and bars, as well as visiting other retailers and businesses.
"By not allowing municipalities to do a food and beverage tax, the Senate is actually hurting restaurants more than helping," Bella said.