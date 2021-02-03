Plans for Merrillville, Hobart food and beverage tax in peril at the Statehouse

Instead, the legislation merely authorizes the Hobart City Council and the Merrillville Town Council to impose the tax, if local leaders choose to do so, and not before July 1, 2021.

State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, said she's prepared to change the earliest possible start date for the tax to Jan. 1, 2022, to assuage Holdman's concerns. She also said the tax would expire after 20 years.

"Maybe he'll change his mind," Olthoff said. "I think we have a good bill, we have guardrails, we have a sunset — how can Senator Holdman say no to that?"

Rick Bella, president of the Merrillville Town Council, said it's unlikely anyone will be deterred from visiting a restaurant due a local food and beverage tax, since a 1% tax on a $10 bill increases the customer's tab by just 10 cents.

Moreover, Bella said the revenue generated by the tax will be used in Merrillville to bring conventions to the town, increasing the number of people eating and drinking at restaurants and bars, as well as visiting other retailers and businesses.

"By not allowing municipalities to do a food and beverage tax, the Senate is actually hurting restaurants more than helping," Bella said.