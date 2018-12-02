VALPARAISO — Ittaya Kolasa wants to bring a bit of her culture to Valparaiso.
She and her husband, Richard, presented plans to the city's site review committee recently on ar proposed Thai/sushi restaurant, Kin Khao Thai & Sushi, they plan on opening at 607 Lincolnway.
Richard Kolasa told the committee the building has previously been used as a restaurant, but they plan on "doing a little TLC" to the interior, including painting and add appliances appropriate for Thai cooking and a sushi bar.
This will be the Chesterton couple's first venture into the restaurant business.
"I love cooking and I want to introduce people to the Thai culture," said Ittaya Kolasa.
Richard Kolasa said the restaurant would seat 40 and has an outdoor patio they would utilize during warmer weather. They hope to open sometime in mid winter.
In addition, the committee heard plans on converting the vacant CVS pharmacy building at 1054 Ind. 2 to a Dollar General.
John Fulkerson, director of leasing and development for The Hamstra Group, Inc., told the committee they plan to replace the skin of the building and canopy, add a new storefront with automatic doors and a new vestibule, remodel the interior, remodel the restrooms to meet ADA standards and add a stockroom to the building.
Fulkerson said the plan is to turn over the remodeled building to Dollar General in mid March with a target opening date of April 1.
The committee reviews plans for incoming businesses prior to those businesses receiving construction permits to review issues from parking to lighting, signage and wastewater disposal.