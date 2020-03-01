Plans tweaked for proposed Highland senior citizen complex

This includes the entire 15 acre strip of farmland, including Ernie Strack Drive, that runs along the land.

The senior living complex would only occupy the eastern six of those acres and the remaining nine acres, on the western half, could be leased back to the Scheeringa family to continue farming, Smith said.

He said the complex would probably buy much of the produce for its residents.

This land was originally included in the purchase agreement to accommodate the town, which considered it for a new public works garage, Smith said.

But that idea was later scrapped by the town.

The town also wants to rebuild Ernie Strack Drive and reposition it 40 feet to the south to line up with the Kleinman Road intersection that leads into Boulevard Estates.

"We don't want 44th Street to be offset" any longer, said Public Works Director John Bach.

The town will pay for the new road, which drew the ire of some residents.

But Smith noted Russell will be giving the road to Highland, which would offset the town's cost of rebuilding it.