Plans tweaked for proposed Highland senior citizen complex

HIGHLAND — The developer of a proposed senior citizen housing complex has revised his plans and could present them to town officials later this month.
Residents and town officials had some concerns when the plan was first presented last year, so Russell Construction Co. of Davenport, Iowa, withdrew that blueprint and revised the concept. The complex would be located almost immediately north of Strack & Van Til on Cline Avenue.
David Smith, Russell's vice president of development services, said the town wanted the height of the buildings reduced and the stormwater detention area and parking moved.
Along with reducing one four-story building to three-stories, the revised proposal includes more walking paths, deeper building setbacks, more landscaping and moving the main Ernie Strack Drive entrance to line up with the main driving lane at Strack's.
The facility would offer 60 independent living apartments, 55 assisted living units and 21 memory care units.
Smith said a typical senior housing development brings about $29.7 million in economic output.
If approval for the $39 million project is granted, construction could begin in late summer or early fall, he said. Smith said it would take 18 months to build.
"We are under a purchase agreement that's subject to the project's approval by the town," Smith said.
This includes the entire 15 acre strip of farmland, including Ernie Strack Drive, that runs along the land.
The senior living complex would only occupy the eastern six of those acres and the remaining nine acres, on the western half, could be leased back to the Scheeringa family to continue farming, Smith said.
He said the complex would probably buy much of the produce for its residents.
This land was originally included in the purchase agreement to accommodate the town, which considered it for a new public works garage, Smith said.
But that idea was later scrapped by the town.
The town also wants to rebuild Ernie Strack Drive and reposition it 40 feet to the south to line up with the Kleinman Road intersection that leads into Boulevard Estates.
"We don't want 44th Street to be offset" any longer, said Public Works Director John Bach.
The town will pay for the new road, which drew the ire of some residents.
But Smith noted Russell will be giving the road to Highland, which would offset the town's cost of rebuilding it.
The 40 feet needed to move the road over belongs to Ken Scheeringa, who told Russell his family is unwilling to sell it.
Some residents spoke against the possibility of the town taking this land via eminent domain.
"That's completely misunderstood," said attorney James Wieser, who represents Russell.
Wieser noted Russell offered to purchase that strip of land and that it makes no sense to sell it because Scheeringa cannot build on the land, which lacks sanitary sewers and has no official access to Ernie Strack Drive.
"So that's just the status of it now" and nothing has happened yet, Wieser said.
Wieser said there will be no tax abatement for the project.
Tax Increment Financing has not yet been requested, said Town Councilman Roger Sheeman, R-5th, although he said he anticipated there will be a request for some TIF financing in the process.
There is other money to help with the project, said Redevelopment Director Kathy DeGuilio-Fox.
She noted that the town created a Redevelopment Area Commercial Corridor on this land to form an allocation area.
Money has been accruing over the past eight years that can be used for the Ernie Strack Drive improvements, she said.