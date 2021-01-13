Police say they're prepared to repel threats against Indiana Statehouse

IMPD also is requesting anyone with information about potential threats to Indiana's capital city to report it to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Earlier this week, the FBI issued a bulletin warning that "armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from Jan. 16 through at least Jan. 20, and at the U.S. Capitol from Jan. 17 through Jan. 20."

In Wisconsin, one of the states whose narrow support for Biden led to Trump's electoral defeat, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has activated the National Guard and boarded up lower-floor windows at the state Capitol building in Madison to ward off any attacks.

Hoosier leaders aren't going that far.

Instead of calling the Indiana National Guard to Statehouse, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he's ordered the deployment of 625 guardsmen to Washington, D.C. between Jan. 16 and 22 to help protect the inauguration.

In Indianapolis, access to the Statehouse already is limited as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a recent protest by Trump supporters outside the Statehouse — on the same day as the U.S. Capitol attack — was entirely peaceful.