Police smash window to awaken intoxicated driver only to be lied to about his ID, report says

WESTCHESTER TOWNSHIP — Porter County police said they had to smash out a window of a Ford Explorer after multiple attempts to wake up the intoxicated driver failed.

The driver then went on to turn a misdemeanor operating while intoxicated arrest into a felony incident after lying to officers about his identity, according to the arrest report.

Police said they were dispatched shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of U.S. 12 and County Road 300 East in reference the unconscious motorist.

The driver, later identified as Hunter Heeg, 21 of Trail Creek failed to respond to multiple attempts to wake him, leading to officers breaking out the front passenger side window on his vehicle, police said.

Heeg initially provided police a fake name and even provided a driver's license with that false identity, the report says.

Police said Heeg's blood alcohol concentration was found to be 0.158, nearly twice the legal limit for driving.

It was only while being booked into the Porter County jail that Heeg revealed his real identity to officers, the report says.

Heeg faces a felony count of identity deception and a couple misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail James Nemecek John Mitchell Christina Nystrom David Diaz Michael Martin Agustin Rios Guzman Andrew Williams Zakkary Cottrell Dale Reptik Thomas Parker Latrice Carter Thomas Cox Nathaniel Phebus Lester Kujawski, Jr. Preston Clay Sukhdeep Singh Anthony Campero Aaron Broviak Kendrick Ditmire Daevon Davis Miles Samplawski Nathaniel Arceo Lily Stratton Sara Landry Nathan Christner Marlin Junigan Frank Fenstermaker Patrick Ebsch Justin Downs William Drzewiecki Anthony Garcia David Scheibelhut Jeremiah Parker Daniel Ivanoski Elezabeth Talley Mandy Gunter Robert Losey Kevin Jenkins Jennifer Samm Molly McIntosh Jillian Wiley