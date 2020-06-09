Policing protests costs Lake taxpayers $80,000 a day for Sheriff's Department overtime

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Council is anticipating a hefty Sheriff's Department overtime tab following near-daily deployments of extra officers over the past two weeks to racial injustice protests in nearly every city and town in the county.
Scott Schmal, the council's chief financial officer, told the seven-member county finance panel Tuesday the Sheriff's Department recent overtime is costing county taxpayers approximately $80,000 per day.
He said the Sheriff's Department currently has enough money in its budgeted overtime fund to cover the extra costs, but a supplemental appropriation likely will be needed before the end of the year — especially if the protests continue.
The Democratic-led council agreed to defer action on an additional appropriation until its July meeting to give officials more time to understand exactly how much money is needed in connection with the protests.
The council already had been considering giving the sheriff $843,264 for unanticipated overtime by patrol officers and jail staff due to the coronavirus pandemic, though that money is expected to be reimbursed through a federal COVID-19 grant to the state.
Lake County residents likely will be responsible for bearing the sheriff's overtime costs for the protests, since police in the county's cities and towns generally rely on the sheriff's office to back up their officers when things look like they might get out of hand.
"Our officers have been deployed almost every single day," Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. "We're the primary agency that they call upon based upon the training and the resources that we have."
During the meeting, Councilman Dave Hamm, D-Hammond, suggested the panel go ahead and approve the COVID-19 overtime for the Sheriff's Department and then decide later what to do about protest overtime expenses.
But Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, explained the majority decided it would be better to combine all the sheriff's overtime costs into a single supplemental appropriation for the council to vote on next month.
Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, also pointed out that while a supplemental appropriation is needed in this case, all county departments should begin looking at cutting expenses as much as possible because the coronavirus' effect on incomes will reduce the tax revenue available to spend next year.
"We should anticipate a huge shortfall," Bilski said. "We will definitely have to hunker down and hopefully not have to lay anyone off."
Schmal agreed: "It looks like we're going to need all the help we can get to balance this budget in 2021."
