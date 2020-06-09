Policing protests costs Lake taxpayers $80,000 a day for Sheriff's Department overtime

"Our officers have been deployed almost every single day," Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. "We're the primary agency that they call upon based upon the training and the resources that we have."

During the meeting, Councilman Dave Hamm, D-Hammond, suggested the panel go ahead and approve the COVID-19 overtime for the Sheriff's Department and then decide later what to do about protest overtime expenses.

But Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, explained the majority decided it would be better to combine all the sheriff's overtime costs into a single supplemental appropriation for the council to vote on next month.

Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, also pointed out that while a supplemental appropriation is needed in this case, all county departments should begin looking at cutting expenses as much as possible because the coronavirus' effect on incomes will reduce the tax revenue available to spend next year.

"We should anticipate a huge shortfall," Bilski said. "We will definitely have to hunker down and hopefully not have to lay anyone off."