Political candidates scaling back events due to coronavirus

In Northwest Indiana, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., who also is a Democratic candidate for the Region's U.S. House seat, on Thursday encouraged Hammond events likely to attract more than 250 people to be canceled, in accordance with a similar recommendation issued by Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

McDermott said on a local radio program Friday that restriction put a damper on his own campaign's St. Patrick's-themed fundraiser, since only 249 people showed up, instead of the usual 800 to 1,000 people.

"I was so depressed. I was just walking around telling people to take the corned beef home," McDermott said.

At the same time, McDermott said he's continuing to hold smaller campaign events across the 1st congressional district of Lake, Porter and western LaPorte counties.

He's also still shaking hands with potential supporters. But McDermott said he's washing his hands much more than usual.

"I'm not letting it phase me. I'm just going to go hard and that's all I can do," McDermott said.

Another congressional candidate, Valparaiso attorney Jim Harper, is taking a different tack in response to coronavirus, canceling his campaign events and canvassing in favor of virtual town halls on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Sundays.