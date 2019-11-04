Northwest Indiana voters go to the polls Tuesday to elect the public officials nearest and dearest to them.
Some 220 Democrats, Republicans and political independents — including two members of the progressively oriented Green Party — are waging campaigns to win 100 municipal offices in 29 cities and towns across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
That includes mayoral races in Crown Point, East Chicago, Lake Station, Portage, Valparaiso, the city of LaPorte and Michigan City.
Voters also will be electing municipal clerks and clerk-treasurers, judges and city and town council members.
Voter turnout is expected to be low. Only 3% already had have cast ballots since early voting began a month ago.
Four years ago it ranged between 15 and 21% in the three counties.
Lake County Republican County Chairman Dan Dernulc said the electorate usually gets more excited about presidential, congressional and state gubernatorial races.
“But voters should keep in mind, this election involves those most responsible for property tax rates, public safety and garbage pickup,” Dernulc said.
There is little wonder that polling places will be lonely in three of Lake County’s biggest cities, where there are no mayoral contests.
No Republican opposes Gary mayoral candidate Jerome Prince, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor or Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura.
A total of 66 Democrats, primarily in north Lake County, and 22 Republicans in south county suburbs have no opponents Tuesday and will win by default.
Election officials aren’t even bothering with the expense of counting votes in Lake County’s Whiting or Porter County’s Dune Acres, Kouts, Ogden Dunes or The Pines since there are no contested races in those communities.
But Lake County’s suburban politicians haven’t gone into hibernation.
“We have a lot of fresh faces and young people running hard in Crown Point, Dyer, Lowell and Schererville,” Jim Wieser, Lake County’s Democratic Party chairman, said Friday.
Dernulc is equally upbeat. “We have great candidates from the north down to Lowell who are working hard,” he said.
Early voting totals bear that out. The Lake County elections board has received more than 8,400 ballots voters have cast in person and by mail in the past 30 days.
“That's twice the number we had in 2015,” Wieser said. Most of those votes were cast at voting centers in Crown Point, St. John, Schererville and Munster, where the contention for public offices is greatest.
In Porter County, voters in Portage and Valparaiso will have their choices among competing candidates for 17 public offices in both cities. In LaPorte County, contests are brewing in four municipalities.
Voting on Election Day will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at hundreds of precincts across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.