Politics, not profits, soon may drive Indiana public pension fund investments

State lawmakers are considering a plan to force the Indiana Public Retirement System to divest from a broad swath of profitable companies whose business strategies favor renewable energy.

House Bill 1180 would mandate the state agency that manages pension funds for Indiana teachers, and nearly all local and state government employees, sell off any direct or indirect investments in any business enterprise that chooses, for any reason, to not support or to reduce its support for companies engaged in the production or manufacturing of natural gas, oil, coal, petrochemicals, forestry products, nuclear energy or agricultural commodities.

Under the legislation, the divestment obligation also would extend to any business that purchases goods or services from an enterprise seeking to reduce its use of fossil fuels.

That means, for example, every business in Northwest Indiana that purchases electricity from NIPSCO, which is in the process of transitioning from coal-generated power to renewable energy, would be off-limits for investment by the Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS).