Politics, not profits, soon may drive Indiana public pension fund investments

State lawmakers are considering a plan to force the Indiana Public Retirement System to divest from a broad swath of profitable companies whose business strategies favor renewable energy.
House Bill 1180 would mandate the state agency that manages pension funds for Indiana teachers, and nearly all local and state government employees, sell off any direct or indirect investments in any business enterprise that chooses, for any reason, to not support or to reduce its support for companies engaged in the production or manufacturing of natural gas, oil, coal, petrochemicals, forestry products, nuclear energy or agricultural commodities.
Under the legislation, the divestment obligation also would extend to any business that purchases goods or services from an enterprise seeking to reduce its use of fossil fuels.
That means, for example, every business in Northwest Indiana that purchases electricity from NIPSCO, which is in the process of transitioning from coal-generated power to renewable energy, would be off-limits for investment by the Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS).
Likewise, many of the most well-known companies in the world, such as Apple, Tesla, Amazon and Google, that have actively taken steps to reduce their carbon footprints no longer could be included in the INPRS portfolio — regardless of their return on investment for Indiana public employees or retirees.
The sponsor of the measure, state Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Terre Haute, was absent for Tuesday's meeting of the House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions, so the committee chairman, state Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo, permitted former state Rep. Matt Bell, a coal industry lobbyist, to present the legislation to the committee.
Bell claimed it is the duty of the General Assembly to make energy policy decisions, and state lawmakers should not allow Indiana public pension funds to support companies or investment funds that have an environmental agenda that ranks as high, or greater, than their profit maximization agenda.
"They are openly discriminating against companies who they've decided they don't like, for whatever reason," Bell said. "I believe that is the incorrect policy for the state of Indiana."
Critics of the measure, including state Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, pointed out INPRS has a fiduciary duty to prudently administer retirement fund assets on behalf of its members, and having the General Assembly, in essence, become the INPRS fund manager is a bad idea.
The measure also was opposed by Andrew Berger, of the Indiana Manufacturers Association, who told the committee the divestment mandate seemingly would negate decades of "free market" policies in Indiana by impeding the ability of Hoosier businesses to decide for themselves how their companies should operate.
The Republican-controlled panel could vote Feb. 16 on whether to advance the proposal to the full House.