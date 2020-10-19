Poll finds Indiana Republicans are poised for wins — if GOP voters turn out

That may be why Vice President Mike Pence, who served as Indiana governor between 2013 and 2016, is scheduled to campaign Thursday in Fort Wayne, and early vote Friday in Indianapolis, even though Trump and Pence won Indiana by a 19% margin in 2016.

In the race for Indiana governor, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has a comfortable 55% to 25% lead over Dr. Woody Myers, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, with Libertarian Donald Rainwater claiming 10% of the vote and 11% still undecided, the poll found.

The Indiana attorney general contest is much closer, with Republican Todd Rokita only ahead of Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel, 48% to 35%, and 17% of likely voters undecided, according to the poll.

Holcomb leads all candidates in personal approval with two out of three Hoosiers either strongly (21%) or somewhat (46%) approving of the job he's doing as governor.

The poll found Trump's Indiana approval sits at 51%, Biden at 45%, and Pence at 51%.

Outpacing every candidate in the poll was approval for Holcomb's directive that Hoosiers wear masks or face coverings in public places.

A whopping 52% strongly approve of the governor's mask requirement and 23% somewhat approve, the poll found. Just 22% said they oppose wearing a face mask.