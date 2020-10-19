 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Poll finds Indiana Republicans are poised for wins — if GOP voters turn out
alert urgent

Poll finds Indiana Republicans are poised for wins — if GOP voters turn out

{{featured_button_text}}
Pence wins Trump's vote

A new poll of likely Indiana voters finds Republican President Donald Trump, right, and Vice President Mike Pence, pictured together in Indiana in 2016, are likely to again win Indiana's 11 electoral votes this year — if Hoosier Republicans turn out to vote on Election Day.

 Associated Press

The Hoosier State is poised to remain Republican red after this year's general election, but a few big races are surprisingly close and some GOP policy positions are wildly out of step with Hoosier public opinion, according to a new poll of Indiana residents.

SurveyUSA posed questions to a randomly selected online sample of 900 Indiana adults between Oct. 8 and Oct. 13, including 757 registered voters and 527 likely voters, following a successful crowdfunding effort led by Andrew Ellison, of Kokomo, who was disappointed major polling organizations largely are ignoring Indiana this year.

The poll found Republican President Donald Trump is the choice of 49% of likely Indiana voters while 42% favor former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, and 6% are undecided. The poll has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 5.2%.

Notably, Trump's repeated criticism of mail-in voting appears to be resonating with his voters as a majority of Hoosier Republicans said they plan to cast their votes on Election Day, instead of taking advantage of Indiana's absentee or early voting options, according to the poll.

But SurveyUSA notes that should the coronavirus, bad weather or any other factor collapse Election Day turnout in Indiana, the trends currently favoring Republican victories could flip to the Democratic Party, whose voters said they planned to cast a mail-in or early ballot.

That may be why Vice President Mike Pence, who served as Indiana governor between 2013 and 2016, is scheduled to campaign Thursday in Fort Wayne, and early vote Friday in Indianapolis, even though Trump and Pence won Indiana by a 19% margin in 2016.

In the race for Indiana governor, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has a comfortable 55% to 25% lead over Dr. Woody Myers, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, with Libertarian Donald Rainwater claiming 10% of the vote and 11% still undecided, the poll found.

The Indiana attorney general contest is much closer, with Republican Todd Rokita only ahead of Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel, 48% to 35%, and 17% of likely voters undecided, according to the poll.

Holcomb leads all candidates in personal approval with two out of three Hoosiers either strongly (21%) or somewhat (46%) approving of the job he's doing as governor.

The poll found Trump's Indiana approval sits at 51%, Biden at 45%, and Pence at 51%.

Outpacing every candidate in the poll was approval for Holcomb's directive that Hoosiers wear masks or face coverings in public places.

A whopping 52% strongly approve of the governor's mask requirement and 23% somewhat approve, the poll found. Just 22% said they oppose wearing a face mask.

Similarly, the poll found just 16% of Hoosiers believe marijuana should remain entirely illegal, a policy position repeatedly affirmed by Indiana's Republican-controlled General Assembly.

One-quarter of Hoosiers said they favor permitting the use of medicinal marijuana, while 53% said both medicinal and recreational marijuana should be legalized in Indiana, according to the poll.

On abortion, 58% of Hoosiers familiar with the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling that made abortion available nationwide believe it should remain the law of the land.

Another 27% embraced the Indiana GOP position that abortion should be outlawed, while 15% were not sure, the poll found.

Results of SurveyUSA Oct. 8-13 public opinion poll of Indiana

Download PDF Results of SurveyUSA Oct. 8-13 public opinion poll of Indiana

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts