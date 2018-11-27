VALPARAISO — Porter County poll workers who endured up to a 20-hour day earlier this month when a series of issues plagued elections will receive double the paycheck for their troubles.
In a special meeting Tuesday morning, Porter County Commissioners approved doubling the pay for those who worked the polls on Nov. 6.
Judges and clerks will receive $220 instead of the normal $110 and inspectors will receive $270 instead of the usual $135.
Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said poll workers put in well above expectations Election Day, some putting in 20 hours.
Several polls opened late Nov. 6 due to a lack of poll workers. A dozen of the polling places were ordered to stay open late by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, so they would be open a full 12 hours for voters. Some polling places stayed open until 8 p.m., but that had a domino effect on all 123 polling places within Porter County as officials didn't begin counting votes until all polling places closed.
Blaney said the pay increase was for the November election only.
"It is an issue that needs to be addressed in the future. We have a new clerk coming in in January and that will have to be discussed," she said about raising pay rates for poll workers in future elections. The commissioners set the pay rates and the County Council appropriates the money.
Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, was at a conference Tuesday in Indianapolis and did not attend the meeting, but supports doubling the pay for poll workers and agreed they need to look at increasing the rate permanently to draw and maintain reliable and responsible poll workers.
Biggs said he supported doubling this election's pay because "of what they went through. The majority worked an extremely long, 18-hour day. We want them to know that we appreciate you doing this. It is important to us and we don't agree with what happened that day."
Low pay rates was one factor cited in not being able to attract enough poll workers in the county.
Porter County Auditor Vicki Urbanik also delivered some good news at the meeting, saying poll workers who had completed all their paperwork through the county clerk's office will be paid Friday through the normal county payroll process. As of Tuesday, 56 of the poll workers had not completed the paperwork.
Commission Chairman Jeff Good, R-Center, did not return a message for comment.