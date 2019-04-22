PORTAGE — The city's park department has received a $200,000 grant for facility improvements at the Imagination Glen softball complex.
The matching grant is from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The grant is expected to fund improvements such as new ball field fencing, restroom facilities, expansion of the concession stand and the addition of a shelter at the softball complex. Just outside of the complex, a separated bike path will connect the softball complex to the playground, shelter the Iron Horse Heritage Trail and Outback Mountain Bike Trails. Lighting will be upgraded as well.
"Many of our park facilities received upgrades in the past five years. We believed that Imagination Glen was next in line to be improved. Over the past few years we have hosted softball World Series and baseball tournaments as well a variety of other events. With this increased use in our facility, we believed it was time to give it the much needed upgrades. We are excited to receive this great news," Park Superintendent Jenny Orsburn said.
Imagination Glen Park, which is 40 years old, is the largest in the park system at 276 acres. The site contains softball and soccer fields, playgrounds and shelters, mountain bike trails and the Iron Horse Heritage Trail, as well as access for fishing on Salt Creek.