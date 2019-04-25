VALPARAISO — A candidate in the Portage clerk-treasurer's race has filed a complaint claiming her opponent's campaign finance reports are inaccurate and incomplete.
"A significant responsibility of the clerk-treasurer is to provide timely and accurate financial statements," said complainant Nina Rivas.
Rivas is running against long-time Portage City Councilwoman Liz Modesto for the Democrat party's nomination.
"Given the nature of the responsibilities required of the clerk- treasurer, I felt it was important to point out the deficiencies and bring awareness to Ms. Modesto’s inadequate report. If you cannot manage and account for a few thousand dollars, how are you going to manage and account for the city’s thirty-four-million-dollar annual budget?," Rivas said in a written statement.
Modesto called Rivas' complaint a "cheap shot at trying to win an election."
Modesto said her husband, Tom, has been her treasurer in several campaigns and has never been questioned as to the accuracy of her campaign finance reports or the use of forms.
Tom Modesto said he consulted two election officials prior to filing the report and was advised he was doing it the correct way.
Liz Modesto said she will leave it up to the election board to determine if there were any errors in the report and, if they determine there are, she will amend the report.
In her complaint to the Porter County Election Board, Rivas contends Modesto's report lacks transparency and circumvents the rules. Rivas pointed to several notations in both the contribution and expense portions of the report as being inaccurately recorded.
"Upon further review of prior reports submitted by Ms. Modesto, it’s evident submitting defective reports is symptomatic; historical reports detail similar findings," Rivas wrote in her complaint to the election board.
Rivas asked members to review Modesto's report and audit its deficiencies.