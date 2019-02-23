VALPARAISO — A Portage man was removed from the ballot in the City Council race after being challenged on his political party affiliation.
"Republicans don't want me; Democrats don't want me. I'll never vote in a primary again," Bob Hallmen said Thursday after the Porter County Election Board upheld a challenge filed by Hallmen's opponent in the May primary.
Brian Gulley, a Democrat, who would have faced Hallmen in the 4th District council race, said he filed the challenge because a candidate must prove his party affiliation by either pulling a ballot from that party in the previous primary or file a certification with the party's county chairman.
Hallmen pulled a Republican ballot in May 2018 and did not have his party affiliation certified.
Hallmen told the board he identifies as a Democrat, but has pulled a Republican ballot a few times previously in primaries.
"I thought your vote was secret and sacred," Hallmen said.
Porter County Democratic Party Chairman Jeff Chidester supported the decision.