Portage city buildings remain closed to public through Jan. 4
Portage city buildings remain closed to public through Jan. 4

Portage City Hall

Portage City Hall is pictured. 

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

PORTAGE — Mayor Sue Lynch has extended until at least Jan. 4 the closure of city buildings to the public due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

Portage city employees will continue to work and provide services to residents with a few adjustments.

Utility payments can be made at the drop box in front of City Hall at 6070 Central Ave. or by mail, online or by phone by contacting the clerk-treasurer's office at 219-762-7784, the city said.

Licensing and permit information can be obtained through the building department at 219-762-4204 and all other questions can be directed to the city hall switchboard at 219-762-5425.

All municipal meetings will continue to be held virtually.

The city reminds the public that the governor's order states all indoor and outdoor gatherings must be limited to no more than 25 people. Masks and social distancing of at least 6 feet are required at all times.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

