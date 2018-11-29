PORTAGE — Clerk-treasurer Chris Stidham, who has recently sparred with current Mayor James Snyder over city operations, will seek the city's top job next year.
Stidham, a Democrat, who is in his second term, will hold an event at 10 a.m. Saturday on the front steps of City Hall, 6070 Central Ave.
"I’m running for mayor because Portage needs a strong leader to put this community back on the right track. Portage needs a leader that will put the needs of the residents first and focus on working for the people," Stidham said. "For too long now, the city has been rudderless without an effective mayor. I’m running to repair the damage done and restore dignity to the mayor’s office.”
"Join me as we start the movement to take back Portage from scandal and chaos! Starting Saturday, let's fight to bring new leadership to Portage for a bright, vibrant future. If you're like me, you feel like all we hear from the Mayor's office is discord and disorder," Stidham posted on his Facebook page.
Snyder, a Republican, also in his second term, was indicted two years ago in federal court on two counts of bribery and one count of tax evasion. His trial in U.S. District Court is scheduled to begin Jan. 14.
Stidham most recently accused Snyder of mismanaging a state Community Crossings Matching Grant by not repaying $130,000 to the Indiana Department of Transportation on time, knocking the city out of the chance to receive up to $1 million in matching funds for road improvements. He also criticized Snyder's leadership for not completing a road project Stidham contends puts a second $1 million in road funding in jeopardy.
Snyder denies both claims and blamed Stidham for not paying the city's bills on time.
Stidham, an attorney with Rhame and Elwood, which represents the City Council and Portage Township Schools, also criticized Snyder for overspending recently, saying the city could be some $700,000 in the hole in cash deficit and unpaid bills by year's end. Snyder denied the claim, saying the city was doing fine financially.