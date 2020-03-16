You are the owner of this article.
Portage closes city buildings; phone calls, emails and trash collection continue
Portage closes city buildings; phone calls, emails and trash collection continue

Portage City Hall

Portage City Hall is pictured. 

 Tony V. Martin, The Times

PORTAGE — Portage Mayor Sue Lynch issued an emergency executive order Monday morning closing all city buildings to the public and canceling all public meetings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City employees will be on the job and available to serve the public through phone calls and emails, she said.

Emergency services will continue to be provided, as will trash pick up, Lynch said. To aid with trash collection, the city asks that residents not place any additional items outside of collection containers.

City utility bills may be paid by mail, online or placed in the payment box outside of city hall at 6070 Central Ave.

"Please follow the CDC preventive measures to help control and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which includes limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people, keeping a social distance from others, frequent hand washing and covering sneezes and coughs," Lynch said in a prepared statement.

The shutdown will remain in effect until further notice, the mayor said.

