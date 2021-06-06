Portage considers broad smoking ban

The ordinance would require the city to begin a campaign to explain and clarify the purposes and requirements of the ordinance.

“Everybody is entitled to their freedom as long as it doesn’t impact the rights of those around you,” Gulley said.

Councilwoman Gina Giese-Hurst, D-1st, said she has been contacted by venues that currently allow smoking. She would love to hear from constituents in her district, she said.

Megan Fisher, of Valparaiso, who is involved in fighting addictions, said the proposed ban would create a level playing field for businesses.

“All we’re asking is step outside,” she said.

“We are not aware of any credible statistic or study” that shows negative financial impact; any study making that claim is funded by the tobacco industry, Fisher said.

She urged the council to consider the timing of the ordinance. “It’s very beneficial in the wake of this COVID pandemic that we’re all battling,” she said. Smoking expels air, which exacerbates the risk of COVID-19 transmission.