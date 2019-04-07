PORTAGE — Over the next 10 years, the city's population could increase some 3,700 people, according to a study commissioned by the park department.
With more people comes the demand for more recreational facilities, according to the study completed by Lehman and Lehman of Mishawauka.
The study was commissioned as an update to the park department's recreation impact fee. The fee is charged on a per residential unit basis to developers to help defer the additional costs of providing recreational amenities to new residents.
The study proposes raising the present $697 per unit fee to $986 with a 3% annual escalator.
The park board has approved the increase and the city's plan commission recently gave it a favorable recommendation. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed fee increase at its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 14.
Chuck Lehman said the study also looks at the deficiencies in the parks department, now and 10 years down the road. It also sets priorities as to how to fill the future deficiencies, caused by an increase in residential development and new residents in the city.
While there were deficiencies in several areas, the need for additional park shelters/gazebos, multi-use trails and open space was considered the top priorities. In 10 years, the cost to meet those needs would be just over $1.4 million. Using the cost of the needs and projecting the number of building permits which could be issued in the same decade, the consultants determined the fee needed to be assessed on new residential units, Lehman explained.
RIF fees could only be used on new projects and could not supplement the funding of current deficiencies within the parks department, he said.
Lehman said they also looked at including the funding of a skate/bike park with the RIF funding, but decided against the recommendation based on the formula. Lehman said, based on population and the standard of one such park for each 30,000 people, there is a current deficiency of 1.24 skate parks. Potential growth would only increase that deficiency slightly and would not demand sufficient impact fee funding to construct a park.