PORTAGE — The City Council has voted down a zoning change request, essentially blocking the development of a proposed apartment complex off Lute Road.
Redwood, an Ohio-based residential company, had proposed building 180 single-story apartments south of Lute Road and north of the Augusta Center business development on approximately 37 acres presently zoned office/commercial. The property needed to be rezoned for multi-family living.
At a Plan Commission meeting earlier this year, 35 residents neighboring the proposed development spoke out against the rezoning request, Councilwoman Liz Modesto, D-1st, said. Modesto also serves on the Plan Commission.
At the council meeting this week, resident David Lasayko said residents objected to the development because the developer had told neighbors one thing during a meeting but proposed something else to city officials. Lasayko said neighbors didn't believe an apartment development in the area was appropriate.
During a sketch plan review of the project late last year, Redwood representatives said the proposal would be geared toward active adults, empty nesters and young professionals, would be nonsmoking and ADA accessible, and cost $1,450 to $1,800 per month for the 1,300-square-foot to 1,600-square-foot two-bedroom units. They estimated it would be a $34 million to $38 million project.
While the Plan Commission forwarded the council a favorable recommendation, Modesto said she agreed the proposed development was not a "good fit" for that area of the city, citing the additional traffic it would cause on Lute Road.