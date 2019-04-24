PORTAGE — The four Democratic candidates for Portage mayor all agree the city needs to get back to focus on the issues after the conviction of Mayor James Snyder on tax evasion and bribery charges.
Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham, City Councilwoman Sue Lynch, city Economic Development Director Andy Maletta and local Realtor Leo Hatch Jr. met in the Ironworkers 395 Union hall for the mayoral debate Wednesday night.
All four said they wanted to bring the city back together instead of fighting with the council as has been the case with Snyder since his indictment and eventual ousting as mayor.
"As I've been out talking to residents here on the campaign trail they keep saying the same thing over and over again. They're tired of the fighting," said Stidham. "Every time they see an article about fighting or a scandal or the mayor, that's City Hall not focused on the issues."
Maletta said that needed to start with working with not only city officials and school boards but and even the county.
"Portage has been put itself in a silo," he said. "Our goals are all the same. Everyone wants what's best for our community."
Besides a shared focus on fixing the roads, sidewalks and other infrastructure, each candidate offered different issues as priorities they would tackle during their tenure.
Lynch and Maletta shared a concern over the budget, arguing the city needed to get its finances in order.
"My top priority is getting our financial house in order. I have a plan on how I want to do that," said Lynch. "But public safety is also a huge priority with me."
Stidham said he wanted to focus on jobs growth and improving schools by changing how tax incentives are used.
"Reallocating money from the indiscriminate tax breaks we've given out in the past, we could restore money lost in the classroom." he said. "Too much of the job growth in recent years has been low-paying jobs with no benefits. We'll raise the bar and use tax incentives more wisely."
Hatch said he wanted to bring in a casino, which was also the reason he gave as being qualified to be mayor.
"You don't have to gamble," he said. "Just stay the weekend just to relax and enjoy yourself."
The others cited experience in government or working with large budgets, such as Maletta, who brought up his credentials as executive director of the Portage Economic Development Corp. and other positions such as serving on the Portage Township School Board.
"I understand the issues of the city. I'm at city hall. I see it and hear it every day," he said. "I understand each department and what their challenges are. I know how to get things done, and I've proven it."
Lynch promoted her background in nonprofits and working for Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, which she said gave her a blend of public experience with government programs and leadership.
"I learned a wide variety of things from working with budgets directing people and hiring," she said. "I have worked in lobbying legislators, I've worked with our local elected officials as well as state officials, and I think that speaks for my experience as far as being able to work with people."
Besides citing his experience as clerk-treasurer, Stidham said he had a stronger plan compared to the other candidates, arguing he had clear objectives and plans to bring in jobs and improve schools.
"Making sure we're prioritizing our spending and putting it into high-priority and get us the most return on investment, that's what qualifies me as mayor," he said.
Economic development was also a shared focus of the democratic candidates. One question posed to the candidates was what to do with the land where the proposed Catalyst Lifestyles Sport Resort was to be built.
In April 2016, a ceremony was held on the land on the west side of Ind. 249 and just south of U.S. 12 marking the beginning of construction, with promises that some of the development would be opened by year's end. Instead, aside from moving some earth, there has been no construction.
Several liens were filed on the property. The city of Portage filed a foreclosure lawsuit after the developer failed to make a $600,000 payment on land it was purchasing from the city.
The candidates seemed mixed on the developer's promises, with Lynch holding a little hope.
"I have been talking to some of the people from the sport resort, and I do think they haven't really haven't given up on their dream yet," said Lynch. "I think we just need to have a wait-and-see attitude on what's going to happen there."
Maletta was also ambivalent but said it could be revitalized with other development in the area.
"They did an excellent job of selling that (resort) to our residents, unfortunately that hasn't happened," he said. "We've got a plan we've worked up already with developments up there, with retail with residential."
Candidates also pledged to tackle environmental issues and tackle issues related to hiring city employees and officials to reflect demographic changes.
On the Republican ticket, mayor John Cannon, who was selected by a party caucus following the conviction of former mayor James Snyder, is running unopposed for the nomination. The primaries are set for May 7.
