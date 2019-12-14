{{featured_button_text}}
Amy Parker

The Portage Economic Development Commission's executive director Amy Parker.

 Provided

PORTAGE — The Portage Economic Development Commission celebrated another good year of growth at its recent annual meeting with a recap of the year's accomplishments and the naming of a new executive director, Amy Parker.

Parker has been with the EDC for eight years, the last six as business development manager under the last three executive directors. The last one, Andy Maletta, left at the end of July for a job with North Shore health systems. John Harrison has served as interim director pending the selection of Parker.

Parker previously served as regulatory compliance director for the casino industry and worked for IVY Tech in its workforce development department before joining the EDC. The latter should be helpful in her new position.

"Today, Portage EDC finds industry struggling with a changing workforce. This isn't just a Portage issue but an industry challenge," she said. "Portage EDC has heard this and is working to help close that gap."

The EDC started two programs in cooperation with Portage Township Schools, IVY Tech and local businesses in which students not planning to continue on to a college education visit local businesses to learn about the career opportunities available in many different fields, including one program that deals exclusively with health care careers.

The programs started with high school seniors but has expanded over the last four years to include sophomores and juniors.

"In 2020 Portage EDC will partner with Junior Achievement and have a JA Inspire day in February. We will be partnering with Purdue University, manufacturer’s, healthcare partners, and other industries to bring an interactive career day to our Juniors and Seniors, helping them continue to open their minds, understand job requirements, and career advice."

Parker said the city has seen good growth with more than 100 housing permits taken out so far this year along with several new businesses, such as Dunkin', Domino's and Dollar General on the city's north side. Over the last few years, eight new companies have moved to the city, including three international ones from Brazil, Israel and Austria. Four local businesses have expanded during that time.

"Over the past 2 1/2 years we’ve seen 624 new jobs and 512 retained jobs with companies expanding and growing in Portage. That translates to an additional $25.8 M in salaries with an annual salary total of $137.9M. These are local jobs helping our local community continue to thrive and grow," she said.

Indiana historical markers in the Region

More than 20 state historic markers can be found around Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, some along busy thoroughfares, others along country roads. They memorialize expected topics, like the Region's steel heritage, and more obscure ones, like the Michigan Central railroad's defiance of the state militia in 1874. 

1 of 37

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0