PORTAGE — Despite concerns voiced last week by Portage Mayor John Cannon, the city's lakefront pavilion remains open and safe for use in the wake of erosion that broke through a nearby sand dune, according to the Indiana Dunes National Park.
"The National Park Service reports that while access to the beach is not possible due to the erosion, the Pavilion itself remains safe for public use," according to a press release issued Wednesday morning. "Activities, such as park programs, weddings, and public meetings can still take place in the building."
Access also remains open on the upland trail, riverwalk and breakwater, according to the park.
Cannon told The Times last week that the city police and fire departments were calling for closing the $17 million city-managed Lakefront Park and Riverwalk that's the gateway for many of the 3.6 million annual visitors to the Indiana Dunes National Park, he said.
The city's emergency responders do not have the equipment needed to reach anyone caught in the dune area breached by the Lake Michigan waters, Cannon said.
The mayor had said he feared earlier this year that the pavilion's foundation was a risk and is even more concerned now that the nearby dune has been breached.
High waves on Lake Michigan breached the dune just west of the pavilion for the first time two weeks ago, and waves were seen rushing into the area again last week, according to Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz.
The lake waters gained access to the pannes area, which he described as a smaller body of water directly south of the dunes that is connected to the lake levels.
While a dramatic video of the breach shows the 3,500-square-foot lakefront pavilion surrounded on three sides by water, Labovitz has said the pavilion is not yet in danger.
"There is no immediate threat to that building," he said.
The lake's water level remains well above the long-term average, which in combination with recent storm waves has resulted in a worsening problem of erosion and narrower beaches, according to the park.
"The National Park Service will continue to monitor the conditions at Portage Lakefront and along the entire 15 miles of park shoreline," according to the news release. "The park plans to reestablish a safe beach access trail at Portage Lakefront in time for the summer season."
Cannon is calling on state lawmakers, who studied the erosion problem this summer, to free up the $1 million needed to start a dredging and sand replenishment program as a short-term response to the beach erosion problem.
The effort is needed to buy time while efforts continue to secure funding for the local share of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study of long-term solutions for eroded Lake Michigan beaches, he said.