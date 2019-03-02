Portage may contribute $200,000 toward federal erosion study

PORTAGE — The city's Redevelopment Commission might contribute $200,000 toward a federal study which would develop long-term solutions for the continuing erosion along Lake Michigan's shore.
The contribution, approved Thursday, is contingent on the state funding an already existent beach nourishment fund, Colin Highlands, RDC administrator said.
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-10th, has been attempting to secure funding for the project in the state's budget for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study along with some immediate erosion control measures. As of Thursday, the funding had not been placed in the state's upcoming budget.
Other agencies, including Indiana Dunes Tourism and National Park Association, have also been lobbying for funding towards the study.
The shoreline along the Lakefront Park and Riverwalk, which is owned by the National Park Service but managed by the city of Portage and town of Ogden Dunes, has suffered significant erosion the past several years. The handicapped-accessible walkway at the park, along with an observation platform have disappeared at the park and waves are lapping at steel walls protecting Ogden Dunes lakefront homes.
The solution lies in a study by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which would look at the causes and long-term solutions to the erosion problem. However, the study would take three to five years to complete and cost several million dollars. Portage and Ogden Dunes have signed to be non-federal partners in the study.
Officials have estimated some $800,000 would have to be raised by non-federal sponsors to contribute toward the study.