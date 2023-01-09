Portage mayor announces reelection bid; Republicans lining up in hopes of replacing her

PORTAGE — Portage Mayor Sue Lynch has announced her intention to seek re-election this year.

"We have achieved many significant accomplishments over the past three years including modernizing our emergency services, improving our park amenities, partnering with the county library system to build an outdoor reading garden and moving forward with plans for downtown development to grow what has already been built around Founders Square," the first-term Democrat said.

At least two Republicans also have their sights set on the mayor's office. Austin Bonta and John Cannon have both announced plans to seek the GOP nomination.

Lynch had initially served as mayor for a couple of weeks in 2019 following former Republican Mayor James Snyder's federal conviction in February of that year on bribery and tax obstruction charges. She took over the city's top job by virtue of her position as city council president.

Lynch was replaced at the start of March 2019 by Cannon, who was voted in by Republican precinct officials to finish Snyder's term. Lynch then unseated Cannon during the 2019 election.

"Our city faced dire budget problems when I took office," Lynch said. "I am proud to say that through the diligent work of my administration and other city officials, we are better off than we were when I became mayor. I pledged to be fiscally responsible with the citizens’ tax dollars, and that is a promise I have kept."

Lynch said that in early 2020, "Stronger Together Portage" was formed with the YMCA, Portage Township Schools, food pantry and trustee to ensure residents had access to good quality food and household supplies. The city continues to modernize its garbage truck fleet and many miles of roads have been paved, including the Willowcreek Road overpass.

"I am running for a second term because we have more work to do building off a strong first four years," Lynch said. "I promised an ethical, transparent administration, and I have delivered."

