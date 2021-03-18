Portage mayor ready to 'move forward' after rocky but successful 2020

The city also had computers running Windows 2007, which was no longer supported. “Our security system was also unsupported and left us vulnerable to attack” despite paying $350,000 a year for an IT contract.

The phone system was costing the city thousands of dollars for phones that weren’t even being used.

“We immediately went to work to find a new IT company to refine our system,” Lynch said. A new phone system is being installed and should be completed this month.

Upgrades to “dinosaur” technology will save the city money and allow workers to be more efficient, she said.

The city is making other upgrades at City Hall this year, including a new elevator, replacing one that is “nothing more than a tin box,” Lynch said.

In space that was once a fire station, the city is creating a new council chambers, replacing the one that was taken away by a previous administration. That is being paid for by the Redevelopment Commission, using cash on hand. The RDC spent last year planning and saving money for projects being done this year.