 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage mayor ready to 'move forward' after rocky but successful 2020
alert urgent

Portage mayor ready to 'move forward' after rocky but successful 2020

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Portage Mayor Sue Lynch delivers State of the City

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch gives her State of the City address at a Portage Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday. It was the chamber's first luncheon since Lynch's 2020 State of the City address 13 months ago.

 Doug Ross, The Times

PORTAGE — Every city had to deal with COVID-19 in 2020, but Portage officials faced additional challenges, Mayor Sue Lynch said Thursday.

“Even other mayors that had been mayors for a long, long time were befuddled, didn’t know what to do,” Lynch said, at the start of the pandemic last year.

Portage, however, had a difficult financial situation to deal with. “We were faced with many financial obstacles left to us by the previous administration, and we knew it would require tough decisions, hard work and commitment by every one of us,” she said.

The city had just $11,000 in the general fund when her term began in January 2020. “Within days we began receiving bills for 2019, for thousands of dollars for unappropriated money,” Lynch said.

The State Board of Accounts showed Portage as being on the threshold of being declared a distressed city. The Standard & Poors rating dropped from A-plus to A because of “past weak management and vulnerable financial policies and practices,” Lynch said, quoting the SBOA.

In February, officials from the Internal Revenue Service visited City Hall to say Portage owed $190,000 in penalties because of the previous clerk-treasurer’s office to file 1095 forms in 2016. Another bill for $65,000 came a few weeks later for the same violations in 2017, Lynch said.

The city also had computers running Windows 2007, which was no longer supported. “Our security system was also unsupported and left us vulnerable to attack” despite paying $350,000 a year for an IT contract.

The phone system was costing the city thousands of dollars for phones that weren’t even being used.

“We immediately went to work to find a new IT company to refine our system,” Lynch said. A new phone system is being installed and should be completed this month.

Upgrades to “dinosaur” technology will save the city money and allow workers to be more efficient, she said.

The city is making other upgrades at City Hall this year, including a new elevator, replacing one that is “nothing more than a tin box,” Lynch said.

In space that was once a fire station, the city is creating a new council chambers, replacing the one that was taken away by a previous administration. That is being paid for by the Redevelopment Commission, using cash on hand. The RDC spent last year planning and saving money for projects being done this year.

One of those projects is extending Robbins Road west beyond Willowcreek Road. A traffic light will be put up at the new intersection. That makes it safer to drop off kids at the Portage Township YMCA and opens additional land for commercial development.

“It definitely was a rocky first year for new administration, but all in all, I feel really good about what were able to accomplish throughout the year," Lynch said. “Now it’s time to start moving forward.”

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki: Biden doesn't regret calling Putin a killer

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts