VALPARAISO — Portage Mayor James Snyder has opted not to seek re-election as his public corruption trial continues in federal court.
Candidate filings ended at noon Friday without Snyder, but with a four-way primary race on the Democratic ticket for mayor and lone Republican mayoral candidate John Cannon.
Democrats seeking the party's nomination are Leo T. Hatch Jr., City Council member Sue I. Lynch, city Director of Economic Development Andy Maletta and Clerk-Treasurer Christopher D. Stidham.
There are also primary races among Democrats for city clerk-treasurer and for the at-large, and 2nd and 4th district City Council seats.
Porter County Democratic Central Committee Chairman Jeff Chidester said he is pleased with the number of primary races not only in Portage, but in Valparaiso as well.
"I don't fear primaries," he said.
Municipal elections are unique in that they are all about services and it is healthy for voters to be presented with several different visions for the city, Chidester said.
It is particularly good news that Valparaiso not only has a full-slate of Democratic candidates (and Republicans), but also three primary races, he said.
Bill Durnell and Debora "Deb" Porter will be battling it out for the Democratic nomination for mayor in Valparaiso, according to the county's election website.
The winner of that race will go on to face Republican Matthew R. Murphy.
Republicans have a primary race for 3rd District City Council seat in Valparaiso.
Municipal candidates on the ballot in Porter County this May are:
Portage
- Mayor: Leo T. Hatch Jr., Sue I. Lynch, Andy Maletta and Christopher D. Stidham; and Republican John Cannon
- Clerk-Treasurer: Democrats Elizabeth Modesto and Nina Rivas; and Republican Deborah Lee
- Council at-large (two seats): Democrats Ferdinand Alvarez, Mark S. Oprisko, Debbie Podgorski and Steve Sonaty; and Republican Austin Bonta
- Council 1st District: Democrat Gina Giese-Hurst
- Council 2nd District: Democrats Patrick Clem and Frank O'Reilly
- Council 3rd District: Democrat Scott Williams and Republican Antonio C. Gutierrez
- Council 4th District: Democrat Brian M. Gulley and Robert Bob Hallmen; and Republican Jerry Butler and William P. Fekete
- Council 5th District: Democrat Collin W. Czilli
Valparaiso
- Mayor: Democrats Bill Durnell and Debora "Deb" Porter; and Republican Matthew R. Murphy
- Clerk-Treasurer: Democrat Erin Stojic and Republican Holly Taylor
- Council at-large (two seats): Democrats Heath Carter, Todd Etzler and Elizabeth (Liz) Wuerffel; and Republicans Evan Costas and George Douglas
- Council 1st District: Democrat Diana Reed and Republican Holly Howe
- Council 2nd District: Democrat Robert (Bob) Cotton and Republican Tom Krueger
- Council 3rd District: Democrat Kevin Cornett and Drew Wenger; and Republicans Walter Dougherty and Casey Schmidt
- Council 4th District: Democrat Angela Crossin and Republican Jack Pupillo
- Council 5th District: Democrat Gilles Charriere and Republican Peter M. Anderson
Beverly Shores
- Clerk-Treasurer: Democrat Ellen Hundt
- Council at-large: Democrats John M. Blackburn, Susan H. Loeb and Thomas Weber
Burns Harbor
- Clerk-Treasurer: Democrat Jane M. Jordan
- Council at-large (five seats): Democrats Eric Hull, Nicholas Loving and Raymond (Ray) Poparad; and Republican Toni Biancardi, Roseann Bozak and Walter (Wally) Macchiarella
Chesterton
- Clerk-Treasurer: Democrat Courtney Udvare and Republican Stephanie Kuziela
- Council 1st District: Republican Jim Ton
- Council 2nd District: Republican Lloyd (Buck) Kittredge Jr.
- Council 3rd District: Democrat Robert Allison and Dane V. Lafata
- Council 4th District: Democrat Sharon Darnell
- Council 5th District: Republican Emerson Delaney
Hebron
- Clerk-Treasurer: Democrats Alan Kirkpatrick and Jamie Uzelac
- Council at-large (two seats): Democrats Jeff Grogan and Dave Peeler; and Republicans Todd P. Adamczyk and Howard L. O'Connor
- Council 1st District: Republican Justin Albright
- Council 2nd District: Democrat Kevin T. Joseph and Republican Kimberly Ann Mouratides
- Council 3rd District: Democrat John H. Spinks Jr.
Kouts
- Clerk-Treasurer: Republican Laurie Tribble
- Council at-large: Democrat Nicole A. Markovich
- Council 1st District: Republican R. Steve Howard
- Council 3rd District: Republican Blake Jefferson
Porter
- Clerk-Treasurer: Republican Carol Pomeroy
- Council 1st District: Democrat Erik Wagner
- Council 2nd District: Democrat Greg Stinson
- Council 3rd District: Democrat William "Bill" Lopez
- Council 4th District: Democrat David Phillips
- Council 5th District: Republican Brian Finley