PORTAGE — Voters are invited to meet the city's two mayoral candidates during a forum at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in Oakwood Hall at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.
"This is a great opportunity for voters to hear directly from both candidates: (Republican) John Cannon and (Democrat) Sue Lynch on current issues and ask questions," according to a news release.
"The format will allow candidates to present an opening and closing statement, as well as answer questions from the media and the audience," organizers said.
The event is free. Campaign buttons, shirts, jackets, hats and campaign literature are prohibited.
The event is being sponsored by the League of Women Voters, the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce and Lakeshore Public Radio.