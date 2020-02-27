Portage officials react to official misconduct charge against former clerk-treasurer

Cannon said no one questioned Stidham’s actions at the time. He said Snyder was too busy defending himself against a FBI investigation that resulted in Snyder being charged with soliciting a bribe in connection with the award of garbage collection trucks.

Although the new audit wasn’t available Thursday, a previous state audit made public last fall stated there were “several deficiencies in the internal control system of the City related to financial transactions and reporting.”

Cannon said other city officials refused to join his investigation, claiming it would be viewed as a politically-motivated smear, rather than an objective inquiry.

“This investigation did not have politics in mind, they had what is right in mind," Cannon said in response. "This is what happens when a city government is all pals and they breakfast and all hang out together.”

Councilwoman Debbie Podgorski, D-at large, said Thursday, “I know some from the other party have (taken credit) for cracking the case. But, I agree we had to wait and let proper authorities handle it."

She said it doesn’t matter which party controlled the clerk-treasurer’s office at the time.