Portage officials react to official misconduct charge against former clerk-treasurer

PORTAGE — City officials said timing of an official misconduct charge lodged against the former clerk-treasurer unfortunately comes just as they are trying to reform the city away from its past corrupt practices.
Chris Stidham, 37, of Portage, faces a felony count alleging he misused his position as the city’s top fiscal officer in 2015 and 2016 to illegally pay $70,000 in city funds to companies registered to his then-girlfriend and current wife, Rachel E. Glass.
She is not accused of any wrongdoing in the case.
“This isn’t an epidemic of corruption in Portage. We are doing good work and we just keep getting knocked over the head with this," Councilman Collin Czilli, D-5th, said Thursday. “It makes residents question whether government is working in the best interests of the city. Its our duty and responsibility to prove we are. We have nine people in place, committed to making the city work for the residents again."
Stidham is scheduled to appear March 13 in Porter Superior Court to answer the corruption charge. Stidham, who previously denied all wrongdoing, declined to comment Wednesday in the wake of Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco filing the felony count.
Current officials regretted this “new” black eye for the city. Former Portage Mayor James Snyder has been fighting public corruption charges for three years. He is pleading not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial beginning March 27 on an unrelated bribery count.
John Cannon, a Republican who served 10 months as mayor last year, used the filing of the criminal charge to criticize city council opponents in a prepared statement Thursday.
Cannon said other city officials abdicated their responsibility to investigate Stidham, even if he was a fellow Democrat.
Cannon said instead of leaving that just to law enforcement, they should have joined his investigation into Stidham last year.
But there was general agreement among city officials that Stidham faces a reckoning while they must repair the damage done.
Cannon said he will oppose any effort by Stidham to negotiate a plea agreement to reduce the severity of the charge against him.
“The biggest thing is, we want him convicted of a felony because we don’t want him running for office again or to continue to be a lawyer,” Cannon said.
Cannon said he uncovered evidence last year Stidham purportedly paid his wife money to clean up the city’s financial books.
Cannon said his investigation found no evidence of a written contract between the city and what Cannon said were shell corporations listing Valparaiso addresses at residences and a UPS store.
The official misconduct charge alleges Stidham paid the money without the approval of then-Mayor Snyder or members of the city’s board of works.
Cannon said no one questioned Stidham’s actions at the time. He said Snyder was too busy defending himself against a FBI investigation that resulted in Snyder being charged with soliciting a bribe in connection with the award of garbage collection trucks.
Although the new audit wasn’t available Thursday, a previous state audit made public last fall stated there were “several deficiencies in the internal control system of the City related to financial transactions and reporting.”
Cannon said other city officials refused to join his investigation, claiming it would be viewed as a politically-motivated smear, rather than an objective inquiry.
“This investigation did not have politics in mind, they had what is right in mind," Cannon said in response. "This is what happens when a city government is all pals and they breakfast and all hang out together.”
Councilwoman Debbie Podgorski, D-at large, said Thursday, “I know some from the other party have (taken credit) for cracking the case. But, I agree we had to wait and let proper authorities handle it."
She said it doesn’t matter which party controlled the clerk-treasurer’s office at the time.
“If he is innocent, fine, go to trial," she said. "If not, own up to it, pay the piper and let the city heal.”
Czilli said the State Board of Accounts repeatedly cited the clerk-treasurer’s office, the mayor’s office and redevelopment commission for failing to have internal controls — checks and balances that ensure no one person can misspend money because others are overlooking their work.
“The new clerk treasurer (Nina Rivas) is working to bring (internal controls) forward and we need to put that into place," Czilli said.
Councilman Patrick Clem, D-2nd, said Thursday, “Its disappointing and something we need to move forward from, the practices of the past few years. The voters have put the right people in place.”
Portage Councilman Ferdinand Alvarez, D-at large, said, “This is yet another sad day for Portage. Unfortunately it seems there was a sense of entitlement that transcended political parties during those years. However, I’m confident the clerk-treasurer’s office is in great hands with Nina Rivas and our city officials are working hard to regain the confidence of our residents every day."
Podgorski said she hoped this will be the last of public corruption charges filed.
However, Levco said Thursday he cannot comment on whether any additional charges are forthcoming.